DFL endorses Kelly Morrison to replace Dean Phillips

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota DFL party is endorsing a replacement for congress member Dean Phillips, who’s stepping down after a failed presidential campaign.

That endorsement is received by state senator Dr. Kelly Morrison, current Assistant Majority Leader.

Morrison is also endorsed by former Governor Mark Dayton, after making appearances at her campaign events.

Fellow DLF-er Ron Harris withdrew from the race after accepting a position to direct President Joe Biden’s campaign.