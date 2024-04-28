Detours expected on Hwy 56 in LeRoy

(ABC 6 News) – If you travel on Hwy 56 in LeRoy, you will encounter a detour beginning April 29 as road reconstruction starts.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation asks everyone stay out of the work zone to keep yourself and work crews safe.

Construction will take place in three stages to better align with the city’s sewer reconstruction efforts. Work during Stage 2a is scheduled to begin April 29 and be completed early July, weather permitting.

Work includes the following:

Re-configuring Mower Co. Rd. 12, Hwy 56 and Main St. East intersection to improve safety by reducing vehicle speeds while maintaining efficient traffic flow

Constructing a cul-de-sac west of Mower Co. Rd. 12

Creating a buffer zone between traffic and parking from Mather St. to Everett St. for biking

Improving school crosswalk safety by constructing a bump out at Mower Co. Rd. 14 and creating a wider school parking zone

Replacing aging storm water, sanitary sewer and water main utilities underneath Hwy 56

Extending water main past Ada St.

Replacing curb and gutter

Replacing sidewalks

Landscaping, such as adding trees to boulevards (likely in 2025)

Crews will work between County Road 56 to South Mather Street and Everett Street and east of Ada Street. Traffic will be detoured along County Roads 12, 53 and 11, as well as W County Road and 105th Street.

(Courtesy: MnDOT)

Crews will start on the east end, then move to the west end during Stage 2a. The full detour will be in place during this stage. Residents will still be able to access their properties in the work zone.

Residents and business owners with questions about access to properties can contact Tim Heins at 507-208-3840 or Dwayne Pike at 507-206-8364.

You can view the town detour map and the extended detour map here.

There will be two more detours during this project: Stage 2b and Stage 3. You can find details at the bottom of the website about all traffic impacts.