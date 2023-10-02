Department of Revenue announces nearly $1 billion returned to Minnesota taxpayers

(ABC 6) – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced today that they completed the processing of the one-time tax rebate payments, with around 2.1 millions checks sent over the last 45 days.

Payments of up to $1,300 for the 2021 tax-year were sent to eligible Minnesotans. Those included

Married couples filing a joint return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less (Awarded $520)

All other individuals with adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less (Awarded $260)

Another $260 for each dependent claimed on your return, up to three dependents

The first round of rebate payments went out through direct deposit on Aug. 16. Any payments that failed to be received automatically switched to paper checks, sent out starting Aug. 21 with the last checked mailed on Sept. 27.

Unclaimed rebate payments will be handed over to the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Unclaimed Property Division.

For questions and information, the Department of Revenue recommends calling 651-565-6595 or emailing mntaxrebate@submittable.com to speak with a customer assistance representative.