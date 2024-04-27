Decorah man arrested following overnight standoff

(ABC 6 News) – A man is in custody of the Decorah Police Department after an overnight standoff.

According to a press release posted on Decorah Police’s Facebook, authorities were notified of an assault around 1:19 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, who police say was significantly injured, told law enforcement the suspect was still in the residence where the assault occurred, with access to firearms.

Crisis negotiators attempted to contact the suspect through multiple means, unsuccessfully. Additional tactical methods were then used to establish contact with the suspect.

After some time, law enforcement were able to make contact and arrest 27-year-old Daniel Hammel. He was charged with attempted murder, which is a class B felony punishable in Iowa by up to 25 years in prison.

The Decorah Police Department was assisted by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Winneshiek County 911 Center, the Decorah Fire Department and WinnMed Ambulance Service. This collaboration allowed for this incident to be resolved safely.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decorah Police Department.