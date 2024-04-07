Dancing for the Dream raises $107,000 for people with disabilities

(ABC 6 News) – 43 North Iowa raised the most money in the history of its annual Dancing for the Dream fundraiser Saturday.

The organization is dedicated to helping people with disabilities find work and belonging in the area.

The grand total raised for the night was $107,000.

The annual fundraiser features a lively and entertaining dance competition by local and regional ‘stars.’

“The record-breaking year for 43 North Iowa continues: record number of clients served, record number of new programs opening, and now a record attendance and money raised at our Dancing for the Dream event,” said John Derryberry, Executive Director. “It is so great to know that the north Iowa community believes in and supports our mission.”

The 2024 winners of the Crystal Ball Trophy for raising the most money to help north Iowans with disabilities were Peyton Olson, MercyOne Cancer Center and Ethan Meyer, H & S Construction. They danced to music from Dirty Dancing and like the movie, it included a leap and a lift!

According to Derryberry, the event’s success is built on support from the many volunteers, auction donors, and sponsors who joined lead sponsors Alpha Media and Hoover’s Hatchery to exceed the $75,000 goal. The funds raised help people with disabilities access support services ranging from transitional housing to employment.