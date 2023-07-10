Customer’s car knocks hole in side of Chick-Fil-A

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police say a Chick-Fil-A customer’s car knocked a hole in the side of the restaurant Saturday.

According to RPD, a 75-year-old Rochester man in a 2008 Hyundai Sonata was going through the drive-thru and placed his order.

Police say the man was waiting in line when his engine revved and his car lurched forward.

The man took his foot off the gas and brake, and the car went over the curb, hitting the building.

According to police, the man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.