Crow Wing County challenges new emblems

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners is planning to vote on a resolution to send a letter to the governor and state lawmakers opposing the new state flag and seal designs.

Just yesterday the state emblems redesign commission finished its work and send it to the legislature for final approval.

Crow Wing commissioners are questioning replacement costs for taxpayers and argue the new designs are unpopular.

The commission is expected to vote on the resolution at its next meeting on Tuesday.