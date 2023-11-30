Crews work to extinguish flames at South St. Paul home following report of explosion

(KSTP) — Crews are working to extinguish the flames at the remains of a house after a reported explosion in South St. Paul Thursday morning.

The South Metro fire chief at the scene said they got a call reporting a house explosion on the 1200 block of 9th Avenue South at about 6:20 a.m. Fire trucks could be seen on traffic management cameras heading to the area shortly after.

Authorities could not confirm if anyone was inside the home at the time of the explosion or what caused it.

Neighbors say they heard a loud boom that shook their house. They also said three people live in the home but aren’t sure if they were inside at the time of the incident.

Flames and a large amount of smoke could be seen on traffic management cameras located at Blaine Avenue and I-494, as well as I-494 and 7th Avenue.

