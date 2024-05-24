UPDATE: Crews respond to cooking fire at Rochester apartment building

RFD has confirmed that the fire was only a cooking fire. There was some smoke, but no damage and everyone was able to go back inside shortly after crews got there.

Previous story:

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Fire Department is on scene of a possible apartment fire in Rochester.

The call came in just before 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24. RFD responded to the Meadow Apartments, located on 20 St. SE.

Witnesses tell ABC 6 that there is a lot of a smoke, and some people have evacuated from the apartment.