Cresco man drowns in northeast Iowa lake Monday

(ABC 6 News) – A Cresco, Iowa man is dead after drowning in a northeast Iowa lake on Monday afternoon.

According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), a 9-1-1 call was made at approximately 1:40 p.m. of a report that someone was drowning at Airport Lake Park, located at 2047 190th St. in New Hampton.

Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene immediately and initiated a water rescue.

Divers from the Iowa Underwater Search and Rescue team recovered the deceased body of 52-year-old Alvaro Valdivia Barranco of Cresco, just before 6:00 p.m., according to the CCSO.

The Chickasaw County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death be consistent with a fresh water drowning. The medical examiner has requested a full autopsy to be conducted by the State of Iowa Medical Examiner. There is no foul play suspected and the death is ruled as accidental at this time.

The investigation was conducted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by Iowa Underwater Search and Rescue (out of Mason City), Iowa DNR Officers, Chickasaw County Medical Examiner, Chickasaw County EMA, Chickasaw County EMS, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, New Hampton Fire Department, Ionia Fire Department, Chickasaw County Conservation, New Hampton Police Department and the Hugeback/Johnson Funeral Home.