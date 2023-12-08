Cresco house total loss after fire

(ABC 6 News) – At around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Cresco Community Fire Department responded to a house fire with unknown occupancy.

When crews arrived, they confronted a fire engulfing the entire home and a nearby shed.

Crews extinguished what they could to allow entry shorty after arrival. Crews also attempted to make contact with the owners of the home. The family stated that no one was home at the time of the fire.

According to Cresco Community Fire Department, the home of John, LeAnn Drilling and their five children is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

the Cresco Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Regional Health Services Ambulance, Protivin Volunteer Fire Department, Howard County EMA, Alliant Energy, Black Hills Emery and Howard County Fire Dispatch assisted.