Crash on Highway 52 shuts down a traffic lane

(ABC 6 News) – Traffic on northbound Highway 52 was backed up following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., first responders began rerouting traffic in the right lane of northbound 52, between the Civic Center and Elton Hills Drive exits.

MNDOT traffic cameras appear to show a crash in the rightmost middle lane of the highway.

First responders began clearing the area around 4:20 p.m.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.