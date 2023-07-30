Crash on Highway 30 in Olmsted County leaves one woman dead

(ABC 6 News) – One woman is dead after two vehicles collided in an intersection on Highway 30 Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:47 a.m. near milepost 217.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 25-year-old Karl Stasko of Hayfield, was driving east on Highway 30 when he collided with 64-year-old Sharon Evenson of Stewartville in the intersection.

Evenson was reportedly driving north out of her driveway before the crash.

Evenson died from her injuries.

Stasko suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no alcohol involved.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire & Rescue, as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance, were also on the scene.