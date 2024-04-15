Construction on Highway 14 begins

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – People driving on Highway 14 will have to be more cautious, as two lanes become one from Kasson to Dodge Center.

This will be between 200th avenue and 260th avenue.

During that time drivers on County Road 9 won’t be able to cross or turn left onto Highway 14.

“They got to slow down when they’re in a construction zones,” Tim Thomann said.

The plan for the project is to construct a J turn at Highway 14 and County Road 9, install a high-tension cable median barrier between Kasson and Dodge Center and resurface pavement between Kasson and Byron.

The one lane traffic may make merging on the highway from Kasson a bit tricky, so drivers will have to take it slow and be aware of their surroundings.

“Slow down, obey the speed limit. I drive truck through my work and people just got to watch what they’re doing,” Thomann said.

Vehicles to the north of Highway 14 will be detoured west on County Road 34 and vehicles south of Highway 14 will be detoured west on County Road 10.

Construction is expected to end near the end of summer.