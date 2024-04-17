Community members discuss racism in Rochester at town hall

If you are using the ABC 6 News NOW mobile app to watch the livestream, CLICK HERE

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In response to a racial slur posted on a bridge near Century High School on Sunday, April 14, several organizations in Rochester united to address racism in the Med City.

The town hall was put together by the NAACP Rochester Branch and Barbershop Talk of Southeast Minnesota. The event at Century High School invites every community member to attend.

— RELATED: NAACP Rochester announces Not in Our Town rally to condemn racist message near Century High —

“What [are] the leaders going to do about this?” questioned Andre Crockett, a moderator of the event. “So I think, that the community wanted a response, wanted something to happen quick, so we decided to say ‘ok we’re the forefront, they trust in us so we have to get people together and find some solutions.'”

— RELATED: Public display of a racial slur sparks outrage in Rochester —

The town hall officially begins at 7 p.m.

Some community leaders on the panel engaging in the conversations include Mayor Kim Norton, Superintendent Kent Pekel and Rochester NAACP President Wale Elegbede.

The town hall will also be streamed here at 7 p.m.