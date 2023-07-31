Community in Rochester for people who are ‘bored’

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re struggling trying to figure how to spend your free time, or looking for something fun to do, a group in Rochester could be your answer.

The Rochester Bored Humans Association was started in 2019 but really gained traction in the summer of 2020.

The purpose is for individuals to meet up and connect with each other.

Members communicate through a discord server where they plan activities and it’s still growing.

“The first month or two we had about 200 or 300 people, by the end of 2022 we had 1,000 people and then as of today we have about 1,500,” RBHA founder Alex Glandville said.

The discord is free and open for anyone interested.

If you want to learn more about RBHA or even join the discord, click HERE.