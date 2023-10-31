Coldest Halloween on record in a while

(ABC 6 News) – This Halloween is set to be the coldest one we have had since 2017, and one of the coldest on record. The record coldest high is 30°F, and we are expected to be only a few degrees above that.

The cold will stick around on Halloween, expect to flirt with the record of coldest high for the holiday. Although this time of year, anything can happen.

Jeff Boyne is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis. He has noticed that October is an extremely transitional month. “You can get almost anything really. Extreme cold or extreme heat.”

This October has been exceptionally transitional. October 2023 is the first October ever to feature both a 90-degree high and measurable snowfall.

Despite the nearly record-breaking cold and our first measurable snowfall since 1995, they haven’t stop Halloween-buff Bailey Johns from having a good time. “When I was younger, they would make me wear a coat underneath my costume. This year, I feel my costume is good enough that I can wear stuff under it.” Johns trick or treats with her two younger siblings.

With wind chill factored in, it’s expected to feel much colder by the time trick or treating kicks off. Snowfall and the gustiest winds do subside by the time the festivities kick off.



Despite the snow in the forecast, there is no repeat of 1991 expected (whether the ice storm or the heavy snow after).