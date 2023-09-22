Clear Lake police looking for help in identifying hit and run suspect

(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male hit and run suspect.

According the department’s Facebook page, the suspect was operating a grey sedan when a crash occurred in the parking lot of a local gas station on Thursday, Sept. 21 just before 6:00 p.m.

Clear Lake police said they would like to speak with the suspect about the incident.

Anyone with information about this suspect can remain anonymous and is asked to call the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186.