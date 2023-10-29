Clear Lake auto business celebrating 110 years with hybrid driving tour across Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – An automotive business based in Clear Lake is celebrating its 110th anniversary with a one-day electric and hybrid driving tour across Iowa this week.

According to a press release, Pritchard Companies is teaming up with the Lincoln Highway Association for a driving tour to celebrate both groups’ anniversaries.

The tour is starting on Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the Mississippi River in Clinton. The drive will end at the Highway 30 crossing of the Missouri River around 4:30 p.m.

The vehicles set to be featured are a Ford Mustang Mach-E, a Ford F-150 Lightning, a Chevy Bolt EUV, and a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Pritchard’s and the Lincoln Highway Association were both established in 1913 and are hoping this tour will celebrate what both businesses call ‘historic innovation’.