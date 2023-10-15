City of Zumbrota considering disbanding Zumbrota Police Dept.

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Zumbrota is considering disbanding the Zumbrota Police Dept. to instead contract with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services within city limits, according to ZPD.

According to Tony Pasquale, Union Steward, on Friday, Oct. 13, members of the Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 were notified by city officials of the possible switch.

The City of Zumbrota allegedly contacted the sheriff’s office for law enforcement services in Aug. 2023.

Pasquale also says that “to our membership’s surprise, the City has had meetings to discuss this further without providing notice to us before Friday’s meeting.”

The Zumbrota City Council is set to discuss the proposal on Thursday, Oct. 19, at a regularily scheduled meeting happening at 6 p.m. at Zumbrota City Hall.

Pasquale says that members were told a separate, public hearing, question and answer session will be scheduled at that meeting for a future date.

In a release, Pasquale says “2023 has been a trying year for the dedicated men and women of the Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425. After the death of retired Officer Gary Schroeder in April, the last thing that our membership expected to hear was that their positions may be eliminated. We take great pride in providing a high level of public service as community caretakers for Zumbrota’s residents, businesses, and to those who come to visit our beautiful city every day.”

Officers with ZPD are encouraging anyone with questions, concerns, or anyone wishing to express their support for maintaining the department to contact the City of Zumbrota as well as the City Council.

We have reached out to the city for comment but our calls have not been returned at this time.