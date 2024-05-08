Cirque Italia is back in Rochester

Cirque Italia (6:00 a.m.)

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever wanted to go to the circus? Well if the answer’s yes, that dream could soon become a reality.

The European performers, Cirque Italia are come to Rochester, Minn.

In their new production featuring a young farm boy swept away by a tornado, he finds himself in the heart of a city’s chaos and embarks on a journey, that’s sure to make you laugh as our protagonist navigates a new world.

Encountering different personalities that are made to reflect the aspects of urban life.

From farm to the city, Cirque Italia promises a unique and unforgettable show.

Performances begin Thursday, May 9th at 7:30pm, and last until Sunday, May 12th.

A link to purchase tickets can be found here.