Choruses and quartets set to perform in Northern Lights Region 6 Convention

(ABC 6 News)- Choirs and quartets will be gathering at the Mayo Civic Center for the annual Northern Lights Region 6 Convention.

One local quartet, Fanfare, set to compete in the convention.

Northern Lights Region 6 Convention Schedule:

Friday at 10:30 am: Mass Song at Mayo Civic Center Grand Lobby

Friday at 6pm: Quartet Contest and Mayo Civic Center Presentation Hall

Saturday at 12pm: Chorus Contest at Mayo Civic Ceneter Presentation Hall