Choruses and quartets set to perform in Northern Lights Region 6 Convention
Choirs and quartets will be gathering at the Mayo Civic Center for the annual Northern Lights Region 6 Convention.
One local quartet, Fanfare, set to compete in the convention.
Northern Lights Region 6 Convention Schedule:
Friday at 10:30 am: Mass Song at Mayo Civic Center Grand Lobby
Friday at 6pm: Quartet Contest and Mayo Civic Center Presentation Hall
Saturday at 12pm: Chorus Contest at Mayo Civic Ceneter Presentation Hall