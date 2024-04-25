Checking in on the farm as crops are planted for the growing season

At Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, MN where owner Dana Allen-Tully and her 45 employees have been able to get an early start on the planting this year all with hope the crops will grow unlike last year.

(ABC 6 News) – At Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota, Minn. owner Dana Allen-Tully and her 45 employees have been able to get an early start on the planting this year all with hope the crops will grow, unlike last year.

4000 acres of winter rye, sweet peas corn and 1700 cows make up the farm.

“It’s been a little cool so that’s probably slowed things down a little bit, but I think everybody’s all in,” said Allen-Tully.

Without the moisture from the snow Allen-Tully is hoping for some more rain and heat but the mild winter made for record production of milk at Gar-Lin and has allowed them to get a head start on planting.

“It makes it a little easier to get everything done. Generally, in a normal spring or depending on how late the spring is you time window just keeps getting crunched closer and closer together and so this has allowed us a little more a little more time to breathe, make sure we’re not stressed and working without sleep,” said Allen-Tully.

After an only 50-percent yield last year because of the drought last year Allen-Tully is hoping for bountiful year this year, but inflation and poor trade markets continue to hurt farmers.

“We are very good at what we do so we produce extra to go into the global marketplace but if we can’t move that product then prices are suppressed,” said Allen-Tully.

Despite these troubles Allen-Tully takes pride in being a provider of food for families, but she says Washington needs to do their part too by renewing the farm bill that was supposed to be done last September.

“It got extended a year last fall and we were thankful for that. You know you can’t go into a planting season without having some certainly on wear your safety net is going to be, but we stressed the importance of you know a 5-year reauthorization of the farm bill and really making sure crop protection tools are in place,” said Allen-Tully.