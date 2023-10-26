Chatfield Police Department receives fire suppression units

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – With help from the Chatfield Masonic Lodge, the Chatfield Police Department is now home to three new fire suppression units.

This will come in handy with Chatfield’s volunteer fire department, as police are likely to be first on scene.

“This is going to be a great tool for us if someone’s in the house or if it’s a vehicle that someone’s in, it’s going to be great for us to be able to get there first and do something to try and save a life before the fire department gets there,” Chatfield Police Chief Shane Fox said.

Another benefit: they’re simple to use.

All you have to do is pull two pins and throw it towards the fire. The unit will then suppress the fire in a matter of seconds.

Each unit costs around $1,000.