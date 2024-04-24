Charles City superintendent finalist announced

Charles City superintedent search narrows to three

(ABC 6 News) – The search for the next Charles city superintendent has narrowed down to three finalists.

The Charles City Community School District Board of Directors has chosen Steven Barber of Grinnell, Iowa; Gary Benda of Hills, Iowa; and

Brian Burnight of Sioux City, Iowa to return for a final interview on May 6, 2024.

The district plans to announce who the next superintendent will be on May 7, 2024.