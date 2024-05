(ABC 6 News) – Multiple trucks of Charles City firefighters responded to a fire at Pizza Ranch (1000 Blunt Street) Monday afternoon.

Fire at Pizza Ranch in Charles City, Monday, May 6, 2024 / contributed by Ross Milleson

According to the Charles City fire department, the fire started around 2 p.m. May 6.

The fire appeared to have begun on or near the exterior of the building, and blackened several bushes on the outside.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.