Champaign, IL man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – An Illinois man pleaded guilty to a 2019 sexual assault in return for probation in Olmsted County Court.

Deshawn Damarcus Armstrong, 23, was accused in January of 2019 of attempting to rape an unconscious woman in Rochester.

Armstrong was charged with 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct and pleaded guilty to the charge of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for a 2-year “stayed sentence” and no additional jail time, according to his plea agreement.

According to Olmsted County jail records, Armstrong was re-arrested on a warrant in November of 2022 and has remained at the Adult Detention Center since.

According to court documents, Armstrong was later accused of 5th-degree criminal sexual assault in Hennepin County, in October of 2019.

His Olmsted County sentencing is scheduled for June 26.