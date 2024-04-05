Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s deputy resigns after posting photo of severed arm
(ABC 6 News) – A Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s deputy has resigned after sharing a photo of a man’s severed arm on social media platform SnapChat.
Allan Shafer, 22, passed away after colliding with a deer on a motorcycle in Plymouth, Iowa, on March 31.
First responders would pronounce Shafer dead at the scene.
Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Jensen would then take a photo of Shafer’s arm which had separated from his body in the crash. Jensen shared the photo on the social media platform SnapChat with the caption “that’s a OBSCENITY arm with the jacket still on.”
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals has since issued a statement announcing Jensen resigned on April 5.
The full statement can be read below.