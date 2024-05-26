Cerro Gordo County experiences issues with warning siren

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency has been having issues with the outdoor warning siren system over the past week.

According to their Facebook, all of its agencies are currently working with the installer of the system, as well as the manufacturer of the sirens.

It thanks the to community their patience as it works to correct the issues at hand as fast as possible.

As always, the outdoor warning sirens are meant to alert those who are outside to seek shelter in instances of severe weather.

According to the Clear Lake Police Department’s Facebook, the outdoor warning siren activated in error Sunday morning.

You should always have other ways of receiving information and warnings from the National Weather Service. One way to receive warnings is to sign up for Alert Iowa.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, severe weather in Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County is not anticipated over the next few days.