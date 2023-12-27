Carter Christmas Lights Show raises $1,300 for charity

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 NEWS) – The season of giving continues in Albert Lea.

The Carter Christmas Lights Show, known for its huge LED light display on Brookside Drive, is operated by the Carter Family.

On Wednesday, the family announced they have raised $1,300 for Albert Lea’s The Children’s Center.

Every year the family chooses a different organization to give back to.

The Carter family chose the Children’s Center because they know how important childcare is to the city.

Around 178 children will benefit thanks to the kindness of others.

“You know, the last nine years we’ve raised over $9,000 which is incredible. Not only are we able to celebrate the season with our community, but we’re also able to give back to other organizations that are doing the same,” Mike Carter, organizer of the Carter Christmas Lights Show said.

Throughout all the fundraising fun, the Carter’s are making their display different every year.

This year they have new music such as “Oh Santa” by Mariah Carey and “Winter Wonderland” by Selena Gomez & The Scene just to name a few.

Mike says this year they’ve had more people stop by than ever before.

He’s grateful for the community support.

“We’ve had a really great year, we’ve had a lot of fun doing this! Thank you everyone for coming to watch the show, and thank you for all the donations that everyone has so kindly given,” Carter said.

Mike goes on to say that around 110 hours goes by to setup the lights display.

It also has around 45,000 lights, the Griswold’s have some tough competition!

If you would like to see the house, you still can.

The show runs every 10 minutes from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until Saturday, December 30.

If you would like to make a donation to the Carter Family, visit this link.