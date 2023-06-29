Carla Nelson recovers from open heart surgery, plans August return to office

(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Carla Nelson announced Thursday that she has been released from St. Marys Hospital after an open heart surgery June 22.

Nelson was diagnosed with hypertropic cardiomyopathy, which thickens the walls of one’s heart.

According to her press office, Nelson is expected to make a full recovery in 6-8 weeks.

Nelson issued the following statement:

“First and foremost, I am beyond grateful for my incredible Mayo care team. We are truly blessed to have such amazing medical professionals, experts, and innovators right here in Southeast Minnesota, and I knew I was in the best possible hands from the moment I was diagnosed.

“During my recovery period, I will sadly not be able to attend the in-district events that I enjoy so much but I will continue to monitor things from my home, and I look forward to returning to my usual full calendar around mid-August.

“I also want to encourage everyone to pay attention should their doctor hear a heart murmur. If you are not a medical professional, it is unlikely you have heard of HCM before. I sure hadn’t. It is quite common – about 1 in 500 people have HCM, but a large percentage of those are undiagnosed. Figuring out if you are at risk as early as possible is critical to avoid potential complications.

“I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and well wishes as I recover. I am excited to see all of you again very soon. In the meantime, my office is open and running full steam ahead. You can reach me at Sen.Carla.Nelson@Senate.mn.”