Car went airborne, struck a power pole in Wednesday crash

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a man was extricated from a Haverhill Township ditch after crashing into a driveway and power pole.

At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, deputies located the 32-year-old man in his vehicle, upside-down in a ditch in the 2000 block of 75th Street NE.

The man was removed from the vehicle with visible right arm and head injuries, and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

According to the OCSO, the car appeared to have been driving eastbound when it left the roadway, striking a driveway, then “went airborne,” hit a power pole, and came to a rest in the ditch.

The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the OCSO.

People’s Energy Co-Op responded to fix the damaged pole, according to the OCSO.