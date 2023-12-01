Car crashes into Stewartville sign off Highway 63

(ABC 6 News) – A van has crashed into the Stewartville city sign visible from Highway 63, according to ABC 6 News at the scene.

Just before 11 a.m., reporter Alex Cotter arrived at the intersection of Highway 63’s southbound lane and Schumann Drive NW, where two cars appear to have run off the road.

One of the vehicles is butted up against the large, brick sign.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and fire crews are on scene.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.