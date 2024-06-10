Car broken into in Chester Woods Park

(ABC 6 News) – A car break-in has been reported by a person at Chester Woods Park in Eyota.

Credit: Gina Boose/Spotted in Rochester/Facebook

This photo was posted on Sunday in the “Spotted in Rochester” Facebook group with the following caption:

“Just a heads up if you come to Chester woods, cars are getting broken into. Trying to enjoy a Sunday, but now dealing with a smashed window.”

There have been several reports of car break-ins throughout Olmsted County in recent years. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department has reminded citizens to always keep their car doors locked and hide valuable items out of sight.

