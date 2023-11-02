Car accident stalls traffic during lunch rush, one transported to hospital

Spencer Furman KAALTV

Accident on Highway 63 near Cascade Township

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – At 11:47 a.m. Thursday morning, a call came in of an accident in Cascade Township.

A dump truck waited to turn left off of eastbound Highway 63 when a Ford Transit van rear-ended the truck.

Matthew Meyer, 30, had to be extricated from the van. A Mayo One helicopter transported Meyer to St. Marys hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck, 69-year old Robert Batzel from Rochester, was uninjured.

Due to the location of the crash, the about a mile and a half a stretch between west River Road and Broadway Avenue was shut down.

At approximately 1 p.m., officials reopened roads with no further trouble.