Car accident stalls traffic during lunch rush, one transported to hospital

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – At 11:47 a.m. Thursday morning, a call came in of an accident in Cascade Township.

A dump truck waited to turn left off of eastbound Highway 63 when a Ford Transit van rear-ended the truck.

Matthew Meyer, 30, had to be extricated from the van. A Mayo One helicopter transported Meyer to St. Marys hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck, 69-year old Robert Batzel from Rochester, was uninjured.

Due to the location of the crash, the about a mile and a half a stretch between west River Road and Broadway Avenue was shut down.

At approximately 1 p.m., officials reopened roads with no further trouble.