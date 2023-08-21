‘Canton Day Off’ celebration comes to a close

(ABC 6 News) – This whole weekend the Canton community has been celebrating the annual “Canton Day Off.”

What was once a one-day event is now a weekend full of fun activities for the community.

Some of the proceeds from the event went directly to Canton’s fire department.

There was also a UTV ride that kicked off in downtown at 11 am taking visitors on a trip through the bluffs before returning back a few hours later.

Organizer Jackie Ward said even though this three-day event takes a lot of planning, the end result is always rewarding to see everyone with big smiles.

“Oh, it makes me cry. It’s a good feeling. This is why I don’t talk. It’s heartwarming,” said Ward.

On Friday and Saturday there was lazer tag, live music, bingo, and so much more. Ward says they will begin planning for next year shortly and will always try something new each year.