Canned food drive taking place at Bruins Thanksgiving Game

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods and the Hometown Food Security Project are teaming up to help the fight against food insecurity this holiday season.

To do so, both Hormel and Hometown ask the public to bring canned goods to the Austin Bruins game on Thanksgiving against the North Iowa Bulls.

Gema Alvarado works for Hormel Foods as the Workforce Wellness Facilitator. She and so many others have noticed the increase in prices at the grocery store. “Budgets are staying the same, but things are getting more expensive. There’s also shrinkflation where a product might be the same cost, but you’re getting lesser of that amount.”

Any fan who brings a canned food item, or items, to Thursday’s game will receive a $5 off coupon for their next ticket purchase.