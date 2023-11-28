CAIR files civil rights complaint against Edina schools, says students suspended for using pro-Palestinian chant

(KSTP) – The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says it is filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights against Edina Public Schools.

This comes after CAIR says Edina High School suspended two students who participated in a school walkout in support of Palestine last month.

CAIR Minnesota says the two students, who are Somali American girls, were suspended for three days for using the chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

During a news conference on Monday, CAIR leaders said that the suspension is a violation of the students’ constitutional rights and an attempt to suppress their voices.

“It’s our contention that the Edina High School’s actions in suspending these two high school students based purely on their speech also constitutes discrimination on the basis of religion and national origin,” said Bruce Nestor, an attorney representing Palestine Legal. “It is a slogan that is also chanted by many Jewish people who support the rights of Palestinian people within their historic homeland. It is an aspirational call for a country within the territory of historic Palestine which is free for all people, Jews, Christians, Muslims, and it is not a call to be antisemitic, or target Jews for any type of harm or harassment.”

The phrase is controversial, having a different meaning for different people.

Earlier this month, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, was censured in the U.S. House of Representatives for repeating the same slogan.

CAIR wants the students’ suspensions to be rescinded and removed from their records.

Edina Public Schools released the following statement in response to the filing: