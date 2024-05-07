Byron Public Schools faces a budget shortfall

The Byron school district is facing significant cuts to next year's budget.

The school board met for a work session Monday night to discuss why adjustments to the budget are needed, and what can be done to keep the district’s finances afloat.

As the third lowest funded district per student in the state, Byron Public Schools is looking at a shortfall of $1 million in the 2023-2024 school year budget.

Those with the district say it’s mainly due to negotiated salary and benefit increases for staff, as well as health insurance premiums that have gone up 28%, and are expected to go up another 28% next year.

To address that shortfall, the board is now considering staffing cuts, proposing an operating levy to taxpayers in November and even increasing costs to students for sports fees and parking permits.

“It’s gonna be an impact, a negative impact on us, but we’re gonna try to do the best we can to make sure that our quality, cause I know we can keep the quality of education high here in Byron, but it is something that this community’s not used to,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck.

After running the numbers, the school board is now asked to consider a total of $2 million worth of cuts to the 2024-2025 school year budget, and possibly more the following year, to keep up with rising costs.

Dr. Neubeck stresses it’s needed to keep the district out of statutory operating debt.

The district will hold an open forum to the public Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Byron High School for anyone in the community to provide input on this decision.

The school board will meet again Monday, May 13, to discuss the recommended budget adjustments.