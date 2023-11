(ABC 6 News) – On Nov. 8, 2023, Byron Public School’s volleyball team defeats Monticello High School at their state tournament match in St. Paul, winning all three sets.

With this victory, the Byron Bears will play in the state volleyball semi-finals on Friday, Nov. 10.

Byron won 25-20 in the first set, 25-15 in the second and 25-16 in the third.