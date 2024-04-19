American Express, Fifth Third rise; Netflix, PPG Industries fall, Friday, 4/19/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Alphabet Inc., down $1.92 to $154.09.

Google says it will combine several divisions as it focuses on integrating artificial intelligence more widely throughout the company.

Netflix Inc., down $55.52 to $555.04.

The streaming entertainment giant said it will stop providing quarterly updates on subscriber totals.

PPG Industries Inc., down $4.21 to $130.90.

The paint and coatings maker reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Paramount Global, up $1.47 to $12.44.

Sony and Apollo Global Management are reportedly considering a joint offer to buy the owner of CBS, Paramount Pictures and other media.

Fifth Third Bancorp, up $2.03 to $36.25.

The bank beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial results.

Procter & Gamble Co., up 85 cents to $158.14.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Regions Financial Corp., down 10 cents to $18.90.

The holding company for Regions Bank fell short of Wall Street’s first-quarter forecasts.

American Express Co., up $13.54 to $231.04.

The credit card issuer and global payments processor beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.

