Breaking ground on Harmony Stateline Bike Trail

(ABC 6 News)- Community members broke ground on the Harmony Stateline Bike Trail on Friday.

It’s a project that has been in the works since 1989 and is estimated to cost between five and six million dollars.

The project received federal, state and city funding and was bid out in two phases. The first phase will go from Niagara Cave, expected to be done later this year in October, and will be about five miles long.

“Their going to be meeting us at the Iowa boarder. It’s all the way to the state line and then you will be able to connect into the trails that go into Cresco, Iowa, Decorah eventually and then as you continue north you will be able to come through Harmony as kind of a hub for the trail,” said Chris Giesen, Harmony EDA coordinator.

The project is believed to bring local jobs to the area, both from contractors and new businesses looking to move into town.

Construction is scheduled to start soon. The second phase will hopefully be bid out over the summer and possibly completed next year.