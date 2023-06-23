Boil water advisory issued for City of Lewiston residents

(ABC 6 News) – Residents in the City of Lewiston are asked to boil their water before using.

According to the city, it experienced a loss of water system pressure just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The water pressure system has since been restored and the Public Works Department is working to identify the cause.

The city has been advised by the Minnesota Department of Health to issue a boil water advisory until tests confirm no contamination of the water system. The city said they are working to complete the testing as soon as possible.

Residents with questions or concerns are asked to call the city at 507-523-2257.