B’Nai Israel Synagogue observes Holocaust Remembrance Day

(ABC 6 News) – In honor Holocaust Remembrance Day, Rabbi Michelle Werner shared a story about a group of children that were killed during that time.

They were known as the children of Izieu. These children were threatened with arrest and deportation and took refuge in the village.

44 children were captured and put to death.

Rabbi Werner says this is a story she shares with her students and believes it’s important to keep this memory alive.

“When they tell me that they have taken this story into my heart, then it pierces my heart, this is the purpose that they take the memories of these children into their hearts.”

Names of the kids who tragically lost their lives were featured on chairs.

City officials were in attendance to show their support. They proclaimed the week of May 2nd through May 9th, 2024 as days of remembrance to honor the victims of the Holocaust.