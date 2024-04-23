Blooming Prairie man federally charged with sexually exploiting children

(ABC 6 News) – A Blooming Prairie man was indicted April 19 with sexually exploiting children while outside of the United States. according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to the attorney’s office, Steven John Sokel, 61, is accused of aiding and abetting others to coerce three juvenile girls outside of the U.S. to engage in sexual conduct so they could produce photos and/or videos.

Sokel is also accused of possessing child pornography.

Sokel was officially charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possessing child pornography.

According to the attorney’s office, he will remain in custody until a formal detention hearing is held.