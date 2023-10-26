‘Blithe Spirit’ opens at RCT Thursday night

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Just weeks ago, the Rochester Civic Theatre opened its 72nd season with ‘Matilda The Musical.’ Thursday, a new chapter begins as the theatre opens ‘Blithe Spirit.’

Based in the 1940s, things go a little haywire when a medium summons the ghost of a man’s dead wife – Elvira. It only gets messier when his current wife finds out. A spooky comedy right before Halloween, it’s not just about the story on stage.

“It’s hilarious. We want to make you laugh. But it’s really cool to see people up on the stage that are a part of your community and there’s an incredible amount of talent here,” said Misha Johnson, the Managing Director at the Rochester Civic Theatre.

Just weeks ago, the Rochester Civic Theatre opened its 72nd season with 'Matilda The Musical.' Thursday, a new chapter begins as the theatre opens 'Blithe Spirit.'

The show begins at 7 p.m. and runs through the weekend of November 4. Tickets can be bought, here.