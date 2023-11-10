Bird Flu reported in Steele County

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Just a few days after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared a state of emergency over confirmed bird flu cases, the highly contagious virus has been found now in Steele County Minnesota.

Officials are telling commercial poultry producers to take extra steps to protect their flocks.

That includes avoiding contact with wild birds and limiting travel with birds to sales, shows, and swaps.

Poultry farmers must report sick and dead birds to state health officials immediately.

Nearly a million chickens on a Wright County egg farm had to be euthanized recently to help limit the spread of the virus.

For more information on the bird flu, visit this link.