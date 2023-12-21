Biggest year ever for Toys for Tots

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Thanks to so many generous donations from the community, the 2023 Toys for Tots campaign in southeastern Minnesota ended with a huge success.

Wednesday was the last day for the campaign, with crew out all day, collecting toys from 180 drop off locations, including at the ABC 6 News studios.

“We had 180 boxes across southeast Minnesota, it’s the most we’ve ever had in the history of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign in southeast Minnesota,” said Marketing Director Mark Clark.

Volunteers for Toys for Tots will sort through all the donations at their warehouse to have them ready for distribution by Christmas morning, making the holiday much brighter for many kids in need.

ABC 6 would also like to thank Midwest Vintage Toys for a last-minute donation of toys earlier today. bringing in several boxes.