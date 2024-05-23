Battle of the Badges now Heroes United in this year’s blood donation challenge

(ABC 6 News) – This year’s first responder blood donation challenge through Mayo Clinic, otherwise known as Battle of the Badges, will be looking a little different in 2024 as the challenge undertakes a new message.

This year, Battle of the Badges will become Heroes United, after the change was inspired by the Rochester Police Dept. The blood donation challenge has a goal of 400 blood donations given alongside and in honor of first responders in the community.

The change, according to a news release from Mayo Clinic, is meant to “inspire unity and camaraderie and show how all agencies work to go above and beyond to serve our community.”

Every year, local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency services personnel partner with Mayo Clinic for its Blood Donor Program to raise awareness for blood donations and to save lives.

Last year in 2023, the challenge brought in 372 blood donations, according to Mayo Clinic.

If 400 donations are raised this year, up to 1,200 lives could be saved.

There will be a pause in blood collections on May 27 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The Heroes United challenge will begin on Tues., May 28, at the northeast Rochester Fire Dept. Station 2. Appointments at this location are available and if you are interested, call 507-284-4475.

The Rochester Police Dept. and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services will be conducting blood drives throughout the summer.