Bamber Valley students celebrate last day of school year

(ABC 6 News) – It was a very exciting day for Rochester students – the last day of school!

Students at Bamber Valley Elementary were very excited to start their summer, but had mixed emotions about saying goodbye to friends and their teachers.

“I’m kind of sad because my friends leaving but also really happy because he’ll be here all summer,” said Bamber Valley 2nd grader Himmie.

“I’m a little bit sad that school’s over, but I’m getting my teacher a very special end of school gift,” Bamber Valley 4th grader Charlie said.

As for high schools, nearly 14-hundred seniors graduated this year, their last day was June 2.